Raymond James Boosts Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $20.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,695. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $349.18 million, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

