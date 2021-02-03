Raymond James Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $166.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.
Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of -735.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.
In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
