Raymond James Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $166.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of -735.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.