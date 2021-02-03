Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,199. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,555,000 after buying an additional 179,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,964,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,423,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,246,000 after purchasing an additional 303,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,193,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

