Raymond James Lowers SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Beacon Securities cut shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.65 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.35.

SIL traded down C$0.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.25. The company had a trading volume of 730,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.88. The company has a current ratio of 29.69, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

