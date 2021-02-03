Raymond James Raises Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $39.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Premier by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Premier by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540,418 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 24.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 348,155 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 268,845 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

