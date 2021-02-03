Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 218,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

