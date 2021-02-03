Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.39. 139,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

