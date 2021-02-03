RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for RBC Bearings in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $189.97.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $13,649,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

