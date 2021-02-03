RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.43

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.43 and traded as high as $40.00. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 66,657 shares traded.

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $350.82 million, a PE ratio of -57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 66.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 228,070 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.