RealNetworks (RNWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $88.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.