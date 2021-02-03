RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get RealPage alerts:

NASDAQ:RP opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.