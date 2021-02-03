Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

