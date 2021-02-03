Rebased Hits Market Cap of $184,358.71 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Rebased has a market cap of $184,358.71 and approximately $6,392.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00139815 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00239754 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00076246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00039399 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

