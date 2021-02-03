Rebased (REB2) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Rebased has a market cap of $170,736.38 and $5,920.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rebased token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003148 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rebased has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00141766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00251303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00063272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00038657 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

