Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITM Power (ITMPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS: ITMPF) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2021 – ITM Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. "

1/22/2021 – ITM Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – ITM Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ITM Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – ITM Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – ITM Power is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

