Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (SY1)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA: SY1):

1/28/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Symrise AG (SY1.F) was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SY1 opened at €104.45 ($122.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.99. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

