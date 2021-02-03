Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Village Farms International (VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

12/29/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

12/17/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 3,635,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.94 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

