Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TC Energy (TRP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (NYSE: TRP):
- 1/27/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 1/21/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.
- 1/20/2021 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
NYSE TRP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after acquiring an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,716,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
