Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TC Energy (TRP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (NYSE: TRP):

1/27/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/21/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/20/2021 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Get TC Energy Co alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after acquiring an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,716,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.