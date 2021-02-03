Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Trading 6.1% Higher

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.27. 587,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,268,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

