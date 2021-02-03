Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Update

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on RRGB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,275. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $416.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

