Redd (RDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,059.50 or 1.00150730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00029385 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

