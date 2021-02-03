Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $20.11 million and $25.47 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

