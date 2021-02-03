Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Regal Beloit worth $70,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

