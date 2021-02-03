Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.85. Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,251,621 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

