Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Up 5.3%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.17. 436,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,068,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

