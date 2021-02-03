Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The company has a market cap of $347.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49.

RM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

