Regions Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. 7,931,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

