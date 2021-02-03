Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Up 22.5%

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) were up 22.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 1,675,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 856,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.