Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $262,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.08. 4,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $135.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

