Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 20.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price traded up 20.8% during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.25 to $6.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Remark traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.89. 13,143,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 6,008,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Remark by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Remark by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Remark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $387.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

