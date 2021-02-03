Remme Hits One Day Volume of $262,429.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Remme has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $262,429.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Remme has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

