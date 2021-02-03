Remme Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $262,429.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Remme has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $262,429.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

