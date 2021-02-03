renBTC Price Hits $38,000.77 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. renBTC has a total market cap of $614.13 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $38,000.77 or 1.00217307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00065496 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237579 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039933 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 16,161 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.