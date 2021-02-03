Render Token Hits Market Capitalization of $16.26 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Render Token has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $24,546.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.