Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 389.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $22,978,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.