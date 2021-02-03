Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for American Water Works in a report released on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

AWK stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

