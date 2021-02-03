Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2021 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

1/15/2021 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

1/14/2021 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

1/14/2021 – AeroVironment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

12/10/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

12/9/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVAV opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 77.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

