Research Analysts Set Expectations for BNP Paribas SA’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for BNP Paribas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BNPQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

