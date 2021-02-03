Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 3rd (AROW, ARQT, ATCO, ATRO, BBD, BFS, BIPC, BKNIY, BMO, BROG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 3rd:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial Co alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.