Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carrier Global (CARR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):

2/2/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

1/27/2021 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

1/21/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

1/20/2021 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

1/15/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

1/4/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2020 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,068,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,016,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

