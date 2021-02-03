Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Polymetal International (AUCOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS: AUCOY) recently:

2/2/2021 – Polymetal International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2021 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/1/2021 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2021 – Polymetal International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/17/2020 – Polymetal International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2020 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

