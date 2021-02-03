Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0394 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $368.46 million and $203.30 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.