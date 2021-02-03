Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $4.03 Million in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 181,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

