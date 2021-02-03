Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $8,217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 48.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $144.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.