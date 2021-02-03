Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 116,648 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,648 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,305 shares in the company, valued at $611,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $158,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $478,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,160 shares of company stock worth $26,126,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

