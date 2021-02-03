RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW) Shares Up 3.7%

RewardStream Solutions Inc (CVE:REW)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

RewardStream Solutions Company Profile (CVE:REW)

RewardStream Solutions Inc specializes in the execution of referral marketing programs that enables brands to acquire, engage, and retain their customers and sales channels in Canada. It provides software as a service marketing technology that powers loyalty marketing programs, referral programs, and source code licensing programs.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RewardStream Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RewardStream Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.