Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

