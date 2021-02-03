Rezolute (OTCMKTS:RZLTD) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RZLTD) were up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67.

About Rezolute (OTCMKTS:RZLTD)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.