Richard R. Green Sells 1,784 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Stock

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.47. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

