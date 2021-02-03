Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $6.47. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 15,391 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

